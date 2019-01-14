“Chip designer Dialog Semiconductor said on Monday that it managed to hit its fourth-quarter revenue guidance despite a slump in iPhone sales at its main customer Apple,” Reuters reports.

“Shares in the Anglo-German company jumped 4 percent as investors credited the company’s resilience at a time when other Apple suppliers have slashed or missed their targets,” Reuters reports. “The shares had fallen in early trade after Dialog said unaudited preliminary sales came in at $431 million in the fourth quarter, the low end of a guidance range of $430 million-$470 million, but they rebounded on the broader view that Dialog had weathered Apple’s recent sales slowdown well.”

“Around 75 percent of Dialog’s business is supplying power-management chips to Apple, which warned in November of slow year-end sales and on Jan. 3 issued its first sales warning in 12 years, blaming weaker iPhone sales in China,” Reuters reports. “CEO Jalal Bagherli said in November that Dialog was seeing less of an impact than other suppliers because its power-management chips were used across a broad range of Apple devices and not just in iPhones.”

