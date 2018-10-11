“Dialog’s shares had tumbled earlier this year when it said Apple planned to use chips from another supplier,” Nellis and Busvine report. “Half of the deal’s value, or about $300 million, is cash for the Dialog engineers and offices and the other $300 million is pre-payment to Dialog for supplying chips over the next three years, the companies said.”
“Apple is buying about 16 percent of Dialog’s workforce. Apple said these employees would stay in Europe and would report to Johny Srouji, the company’s senior vice president of hardware technologies who oversees Apple’s chip design efforts,” Nellis and Busvine report. “‘Our relationship with Dialog goes all the way back to the early iPhones, and we look forward to continuing this long-standing relationship with them,’ Srouji said. Apple has added around 20,000 employees in Europe since 2000. It already has a chip design centers in Munich, Germany, where it employs 1,000 staff, and St Albans, Britain. The deal will give Apple four more from Dialog, in Livorno in Italy, Swindon in Britain, and Nabern and Neuaubing in Germany.”

MacDailyNews Take: This is great news for Apple and even better news for Dialog Semi!
