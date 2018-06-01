“The news also hit other European semiconductor stocks in Apple’s smartphone supply chain at the open before they recovered some of their trading losses,” Reuters reports. “Austria’s Ams AG shed 1.4 percent while STMicroelectronics fell by around 0.4 percent in Paris.”
“Dialog told investors on Thursday evening that Apple now planned to source the main power-management chips (PMICs) for one of its three new iPhone models from two suppliers instead of just from Dialog,” Reuters reports. “Baader Helvea analyst Guenther Hollfeder said the announcement was a surprise and reflected poor visibility in Dialog’s relationship with Apple, which accounted for 77 percent of group sales in 2017.”
MacDailyNews Take: Moral of the story: Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.
