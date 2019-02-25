“U.S. stocks rose on Monday after President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned hike in tariffs on Chinese imports and that the two countries were ‘very, very close’ to a trade deal,” Sinéad Carew reports for Reuters. “But Wall Street’s three major indexes pulled back from session highs as investors waited for new catalysts such as an actual deal with China. Before the market opened on Monday, Trump said he was optimistic a final trade deal could be reached with China but cautioned that an agreement may still not happen.”

“The U.S. president’s move to postpone the tariff deadline was seen as the clearest sign yet the two countries were closing in on an agreement to end their prolonged trade spat, which has slowed global growth and disrupted markets,” Carew reports. “‘The main driver for the market today is renewed optimism regarding a deal between the U.S. and China,’ said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer of 50 Park Investments in New York.”

I am pleased to report that the U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China on important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues. As a result of these very…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

….productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1. Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement. A very good weekend for U.S. & China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

China Trade Deal (and more) in advanced stages. Relationship between our two Countries is very strong. I have therefore agreed to delay U.S. tariff hikes. Let’s see what happens? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

“At 2:04 p.m. EST (1904 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.83 points, or 0.52 percent, to 26,166.64; the S&P 500 gained 10.41 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,803.08; and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.48 points, or 0.56 percent, to 7,570.03,” Carew reports. “The S&P technology index was up 0.6 percent, with the biggest boost from Apple Inc, gaining 0.7 percent. The Philadelphia semiconductor index climbed 1.3 percent as chip companies have a big exposure to China.”

