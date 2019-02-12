“Apple CEO Tim Cook says he’s optimistic about trade talks between the U.S. and China. His remarks come as representatives from both countries are scheduled to meet later this week in Beijing,” Laura Sydell reports for NPR. “‘Both sides are talking and I always think that is always the essential thing to reaching an agreement,’ Cook told NPR on Monday. ‘…It’s in both parties’ best interests to come together.'”

“A March 1 deadline looms over the talks. The Trump administration says if an agreement is not reached by then over issues such as intellectual property rights, it will increase tariffs on Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent,” Sydell reports. “Cook attributed slower sales in China in part to the devaluation of the yuan. ‘Because the local currency devalued over the course of the year,’ he said, ‘our prices did go up there, more so than did in regions that are U.S. dollar denominated.'”

“In response, Cook said, Apple has cut prices in China to be in accord with prices before the currency devaluation,” Sydell reports. “‘We’ll see how that works out for us,’ he said.”

