Apple Pay is “a system that offers real tangible advantages over the status quo; the ability to pay with your iPhone or your Apple Watch offers not only more convenience than paying with a physical card but also bestows much needed security on every transaction,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “It’s become more and more popular, but there are still lots of places where you can’t yet use it.”
“Adoption’s just one part of the equation,” Moren writes. “Even without Apple Pay being ubiquitous, there’s still room for Apple to improve what its contactless payment system offers.”
“I’d love to see a way to send money via direct device-to-device transfers using NFC, perhaps using a similar system as AirDrop. After all, if you can drop a picture to someone you don’t know, why not a payment as well? You’d still need to authorize with your passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID before the payment, and, as with an iMessage account, a device is associated with a specific Apple ID,” Moren writes. “As long as I’m pipe-dreaming, let’s throw it out there: cross-platform Apple Pay.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: At one point, according to our sources, Apple was strongly considering Messages for Android, which would have opened the door for Apple Pay Cash transfers between iOS users and those who settle for a bad imitation that, BTW, isn’t exactly known for privacy or security, two things that are rather necessary for people to feel confident in while making cash transfers. Along the winding Messages for Android path, Apple likely concluded that iMessage exclusivity was worth more to them than incremental P2P cash transfers. We’ll see if that stance holds true past this year’s WWDC, too.
