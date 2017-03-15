“However, there’s a load of untapped potential in the Play Store,” Simon writes. “After all, Apple doesn’t just sell iPhones, and many Android users have other Cupertino-made products that they use on a regular basis. So here are some Apple apps I’d love to see show up in the Play Store.”
• AirPort utility
• Remote
• TV app
• iCloud Drive
• Facetime
• Messages: Now, I understand all of the reasons why Apple wouldn’t want to release Messages for the Play Store, but here’s one why it should: spite. Google has struggled mightily to create a uniform messaging system on Android, and with one fell swoop, Apple could undermine their entire effort with any app that not only syncs across all Android phones but also works across all Apple devices, too. If Apple wants to keep some of the cooler features like apps and stickers exclusive to the iOS version that’s fine, but even the staunchest iPhone haters would appreciate a combination SMS and over-the-top messaging app on Android that just works.
MacDailyNews Take: At one point, as a source told us last June, Apple was planning to deliver Messages to Android. Perhaps they still are? Perhaps we’ll see it at WWDC 2017?
Such a move would be welcomed by those of us who have to communicate with those who’ve settled for a lesser, derivative platform and would love to finally be able to do so via Wi-Fi and without having to be subjected to those horrid green bubbles from the Hee Haw demographic.
