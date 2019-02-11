“Apple announced on Monday that it’s working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to bring health records to the iPhone,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC. “That means that vets receiving their care from the VA will be able to see medical information like allergies, immunizations, labs and procedures directly on their iPhones with just a few clicks.”

“Apple already works with dozens of hospitals that are integrated with its Health Records software, so their patients can access clinical information. But the VA, which represents 9 million people, is a big step forward for the company, as it’s the largest medical system in the country,” Farr reports. “It’s also a big deal for people who aren’t veterans.”

“‘The barriers are coming down,’ said Kenneth Mandl, a director of computational health informatics at Boston Children’s Hospital and a longtime advocate of the ‘App Store for health’ concept. ‘And Apple is a first mover in taking advantage of these new laws and regulations,’ he explained… Mandl believes it’s only a matter of time before commercial insurers and other groups follow suit,” Farr reports. “As this trend continues, anyone with a smartphone will someday be able to see their clinical record (what happened when they got treated at a hospital or clinic), and their claims history (what got billed). That unified data set will also open up a lot of opportunities for health app developers that can generate important new insights.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple can deliver secure, life-saving portable electronic health records to us all ASAP!

One of the biggest issues in healthcare in the U.S. today is that there is no “Quartberback” – someone running the effort, coordinating the various specialists, making sure everyone is on the same page with the treatment plan(s), drug interactions, allergies, etc. A “playbook” showing the full picture of the patient’s health data would be very useful – and let the disparate medical personnel each quarterback on their own. Hopefully, Apple can step in, build, and fulfill this need with the company’s vaunted security and privacy. — MacDailyNews, August 22, 2016

How much this would improve healthcare cannot be overstated. Apple will save lives here. — MacDailyNews, June 15, 2017

