“Apple already works with dozens of hospitals that are integrated with its Health Records software, so their patients can access clinical information. But the VA, which represents 9 million people, is a big step forward for the company, as it’s the largest medical system in the country,” Farr reports. “It’s also a big deal for people who aren’t veterans.”
“‘The barriers are coming down,’ said Kenneth Mandl, a director of computational health informatics at Boston Children’s Hospital and a longtime advocate of the ‘App Store for health’ concept. ‘And Apple is a first mover in taking advantage of these new laws and regulations,’ he explained… Mandl believes it’s only a matter of time before commercial insurers and other groups follow suit,” Farr reports. “As this trend continues, anyone with a smartphone will someday be able to see their clinical record (what happened when they got treated at a hospital or clinic), and their claims history (what got billed). That unified data set will also open up a lot of opportunities for health app developers that can generate important new insights.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple can deliver secure, life-saving portable electronic health records to us all ASAP!
One of the biggest issues in healthcare in the U.S. today is that there is no “Quartberback” – someone running the effort, coordinating the various specialists, making sure everyone is on the same page with the treatment plan(s), drug interactions, allergies, etc. A “playbook” showing the full picture of the patient’s health data would be very useful – and let the disparate medical personnel each quarterback on their own. Hopefully, Apple can step in, build, and fulfill this need with the company’s vaunted security and privacy. — MacDailyNews, August 22, 2016
How much this would improve healthcare cannot be overstated. Apple will save lives here. — MacDailyNews, June 15, 2017
