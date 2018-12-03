“Just in time for holiday shopping, Apple announced the launch of an online store offering a 10 percent discount of all products for active military and veterans,” Brian Heater reports for TechCrunch.

At Apple we are deeply grateful to the men and women of our armed forces. We’re proud to offer active military and veterans a new dedicated online store with special pricing as an expression of our gratitude for their brave service. — Apple Inc. in statement to TechCrunch

“Like your standard discount, the page features an opt-in,” Heater reports. “From there it will redirect to a store page, featuring the company’s current product lineup.”

MacDailyNews Take: Have at it, U.S. Military, National Guard, Reserve and veterans! Apple’s “Veterans and Military Purchase Program” is accessible here.