At Apple we are deeply grateful to the men and women of our armed forces. We’re proud to offer active military and veterans a new dedicated online store with special pricing as an expression of our gratitude for their brave service. — Apple Inc. in statement to TechCrunch
“Like your standard discount, the page features an opt-in,” Heater reports. “From there it will redirect to a store page, featuring the company’s current product lineup.”
MacDailyNews Take: Have at it, U.S. Military, National Guard, Reserve and veterans!
Apple’s “Veterans and Military Purchase Program” is accessible here.