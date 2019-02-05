“A new analytical report published today provides results from its research on smart speakers, including Echo, Google Home and HomePod as of December 31, 2018,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) analysis indicates that the US installed base of smart speaker devices is 66 million units, up from 53 million units in the September 2018 quarter and up 36 million units in the December 2017 quarter,” Purcher reports. “Amazon Echo hold[s] 70% market share followed by Google Home at 24% and Apple’s HomePod at 6%.”

“Josh Lowitz, Partner and Co-Founder of CIRP: ‘Holiday shoppers helped the smart speaker market take off again,'” Purcher reports. “Relative market shares have remained fairly stable, with Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod accounting for consistent shares over the past few quarters.”

