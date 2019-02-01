“Apple finally stood up to Facebook and Google on matters of privacy, and it made a powerful point about the influence it wields in mobile,” Sara Salinas reports for CNBC. “Apple this week revoked the enterprise developer licenses of Facebook and Google, temporarily disabling internal employee-only apps, after reports that each company had side-loaded apps onto Apple’s operating system that violated the company’s rules. The license suspensions halted app development inside both companies and disrupted basic corporate functions until the privileges were restored Thursday night.”

“Facebook employees couldn’t access even their calendars or company transit schedules, according to a report by The New York Times. Facebook will now have to rebuild ‘a few dozen’ internal apps, which could take weeks, according to a company memo defending the company’s research app obtained by Business Insider,” Salinas reports. “‘Apple’s view is that we violated their terms by sideloading this app, and they decide the rules for their platform,’ Facebook executive Pedro Canahuati said in the memo seen by Business Insider. ‘Our relationship with Apple is really important — many of us use Apple products at work every day, and we rely on iOS for many of our employee apps, so we wouldn’t put that relationship at any risk intentionally.'”

Salinas reports, “The move this week underscored just how much damage Apple could do to Facebook’s and Google’s core businesses if it wanted to.”

