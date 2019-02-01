“Facebook employees couldn’t access even their calendars or company transit schedules, according to a report by The New York Times. Facebook will now have to rebuild ‘a few dozen’ internal apps, which could take weeks, according to a company memo defending the company’s research app obtained by Business Insider,” Salinas reports. “‘Apple’s view is that we violated their terms by sideloading this app, and they decide the rules for their platform,’ Facebook executive Pedro Canahuati said in the memo seen by Business Insider. ‘Our relationship with Apple is really important — many of us use Apple products at work every day, and we rely on iOS for many of our employee apps, so we wouldn’t put that relationship at any risk intentionally.'”
Salinas reports, “The move this week underscored just how much damage Apple could do to Facebook’s and Google’s core businesses if it wanted to.”
MacDailyNews Take: These were blatant violations on Facebook and Google’s parts of the terms of Apple’s Developer Enterprise Program and they each got what they deserved. In fact, Apple could easily have left them to twist on the wind, suffering much more.
The lesson is clear: Abuse your enterprise certificates, lose your enterprise certificates.
