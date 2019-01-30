“It looks like Facebook is not the only one abusing Apple’s system for distributing employee-only apps to sidestep the App Store and collect extensive data on users,” Zack Whittaker, Josh Constine, and Ingrid Lunden report for TechCrunch. “Google has been running an app called Screenwise Meter , which bears a strong resemblance to the app distributed by Facebook Research that has now been barred by Apple, TechCrunch has learned.”

“In its app, Google invites users aged 18 and up (or 13 if part of a family group) to download the app by way of a special code and registration process using an Enterprise Certificate,” Whittaker, Constine, and Lunden report. “That’s the same type of policy violation that led Apple to shut down Facebook’s similar Research VPN iOS app, which had the knock-on effect of also disabling usage of Facebook’s legitimate employee-only apps — which run on the same Facebook Enterprise Certificate — and making Facebook look very iffy in the process.”

“Putting the not-insignificant issues of privacy aside — in short, many people lured by financial rewards may not fully take in what it means to have a company fully monitoring all your screen-based activity — and the implications of what extent tech businesses are willing to go to to amass more data about users to get an edge on competitors, Google Screenwise Meter for iOS appears to violate Apple’s policy,” Whittaker, Constine, and Lunden report. “We have reached out both to Apple and Google for a comment on why this app is either the same, or different to the app Facebook had been distributing.”

Read more in the full article here.