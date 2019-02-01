“While Apple’s move blocked the two non-compliant research apps, it also blocked private iOS apps the companies had been legitimately using with employees,” Tung reports. “Google and Facebook on Thursday confirmed to the media that Apple had reinstated their certificates, clearing them to use internal iOS apps once again. ”
Tung reports, “Apple is now likely to crack down on misuse by other companies too.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Lessons learned at Facebook and Google? We wouldn’t bet on it.
Apple’s Developer Enterprise Program is, in part, intended to help developer’s distribute and securely host proprietary, in-house iOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps within their organization to employees’ devices.
More information here.
