“Google and Facebook employees can once again use private iOS apps after Apple reinstated the necessary enterprise certificates,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet. “[Apple] yesterday had yanked the certificates from both companies for misusing them to distribute data-gathering iOS apps to the public.”

“While Apple’s move blocked the two non-compliant research apps, it also blocked private iOS apps the companies had been legitimately using with employees,” Tung reports. “Google and Facebook on Thursday confirmed to the media that Apple had reinstated their certificates, clearing them to use internal iOS apps once again. ”

Tung reports, “Apple is now likely to crack down on misuse by other companies too.”

Read more in the full article here.