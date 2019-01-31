“Tensions between Apple and Facebook have been high for some time now,” Newton writes. “Facebook has pushed back, lightly: Mark Zuckerberg called Cook’s comments about Facebook’s business model ‘extremely glib’ last year. But Zuckerberg can only ever go so far. Cook can flip a switch that removes the Facebook app from the devices of every iOS user. Facebook may be one of the most powerful companies in the world — but viewed in this way, it begins to look quite weak.”
“By invalidating Facebook’s enterprise certificate today, Cook flipped one of his lesser switches. And the result inside Facebook today was chaos, Rob Price reports. ‘The move dramatically escalated tensions between Facebook and Apple, and has left Facebook employees unable to communicate with colleagues, access internal information, and even use company transportation,'” Newton writes. “And just like that, Facebook’s entire day was wasted.”
It's weird but probably necessary/inevitable that Apple is now Facebook's de facto privacy regulator. https://t.co/zQt4Rx9ZTu
— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) January 30, 2019
Newton writes, “As Apple faces more pressure to serve as, as Roose put it, de facto privacy regulator, we may find ourselves uncomfortable with its monopolistic power.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The problem is that government is slow and always behind the curve. Privacy-trampling Facebook and Google need to be regulated. This much, by now, is blatantly obvious. Until or unless the governments of the world get their acts together and begin to protect their citizens’ privacy rights, we’ll settle for Apple standing in as regulator. At least some modicum of restraint on Facebook and Google is capable of being applied by someone who believes in privacy rights.
Although we’d love for Apple to banish Facebook off the App Store forever for serially abusing users’ private data, it’s not really feasible unless Apple wishes to immediately sell far, far fewer iPhones and iPads. Facebook has 2.32 billion users as of December 31st. Apple doesn’t have as nearly much power over Facebook as Newton seems to think.
