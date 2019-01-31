“‘We’re working with Apple to fix a temporary disruption to some of our corporate iOS apps, which we expect will be resolved soon,’ says a Google spokesperson in a statement to The Verge,” Warren reports. “Apple also appears to be working more closely with Google to fix this situation. ‘We are working together with Google to help them reinstate their enterprise certificates very quickly,’ says an Apple spokesperson in a statement to BuzzFeed.”
“In an earlier statement over Facebook’s certificate removal, Apple did warn that ‘any developer using their enterprise certificates to distribute apps to consumers will have their certificates revoked,'” Warren reports. “Apple is clearly sticking to its rules and applying them equally to Facebook, Google, and likely many other companies that get caught breaking Apple’s rules in the future.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good.
The lesson is clear: Abuse your enterprise certificates, lose your enterprise certificates.
