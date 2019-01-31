“Apple has now shut down Google’s ability to distribute its internal iOS apps, following a similar shutdown that was issued to Facebook earlier this week,” Tom Warren reports for The Verge. “A person familiar with the situation tells The Verge that early versions of Google Maps, Hangouts, Gmail, and other pre-release beta apps have stopped working today, alongside employee-only apps like a Gbus app for transportation and Google’s internal cafe app.”

“‘We’re working with Apple to fix a temporary disruption to some of our corporate iOS apps, which we expect will be resolved soon,’ says a Google spokesperson in a statement to The Verge,” Warren reports. “Apple also appears to be working more closely with Google to fix this situation. ‘We are working together with Google to help them reinstate their enterprise certificates very quickly,’ says an Apple spokesperson in a statement to BuzzFeed.”

“In an earlier statement over Facebook’s certificate removal, Apple did warn that ‘any developer using their enterprise certificates to distribute apps to consumers will have their certificates revoked,'” Warren reports. “Apple is clearly sticking to its rules and applying them equally to Facebook, Google, and likely many other companies that get caught breaking Apple’s rules in the future.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]