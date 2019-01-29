Aetna rewards Apple Watch wearers for healthy activity

Designed in collaboration with Apple, the “Attain by Aetna” app is a first-of-its-kind health experience designed in collaboration with Apple. It combines your health history with your Apple Watch activity to offer personalized goals, achievable actions and rewards — like an Apple Watch or gift cards from popular retailers.

Health is more than just fitness. The Attain app is designed to give you real ways to be healthier so you can hit achievable goals — and earn rewards when you do. Simple, day-to-day actions you can take to lead a healthier life. It’s simple: Earn points for putting in the effort. Earn more for hitting your goals. Then, use your points to earn a new Apple Watch or gift cards from popular retailers.

Created with doctors, Attain by Aetna uses your health history to serve up goals and actions that are specific to your unique needs.



More info via Aetna here.