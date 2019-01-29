Aetna rewards Apple Watch wearers for healthy activity

Health is more than just fitness. The Attain app is designed to give you real ways to be healthier so you can hit achievable goals — and earn rewards when you do. Simple, day-to-day actions you can take to lead a healthier life. It’s simple: Earn points for putting in the effort. Earn more for hitting your goals. Then, use your points to earn a new Apple Watch or gift cards from popular retailers.
Created with doctors, Attain by Aetna uses your health history to serve up goals and actions that are specific to your unique needs.
More info via Aetna here.
MacDailyNews Take:
Subsidizing Apple Watches for members is a no-brainer for any competent health insurance provider. — MacDailyNews, January 18, 2019
