“At the risk of dating myself (actually, I’ll remove that risk — I’m 36), I remember when 3.5-inch floppy disks seemed cutting edge and an eight-megabyte video game seemed like a software behemoth,” Steven John writes for BusinessInsider. “I grew up using PCs — an Intel 386 to start off with, then a 486, and oh baby, did things get crazy when we got a Pentium — and, for reasons I can’t clearly recall now, disparaging Apple products.”

“Throughout high school and college, I stuck with the PC, going through several desktops and laptops,” John writes. “Then my wife started using a Macbook. The Asus laptop I owned at the time still had a few of years of service left in it, but it would be the last PC I ever bought. Why did I switch from PC to Apple?”

• Macs are just easier to use than PCs

• Apple products work well together

• Macs outlast PCs, in my experience (and in everyone else’s experience, too

• I know where to go for help with my Mac

• Buying Apple computers is more straightforward

Read more in the full article here.