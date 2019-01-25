“Throughout high school and college, I stuck with the PC, going through several desktops and laptops,” John writes. “Then my wife started using a Macbook. The Asus laptop I owned at the time still had a few of years of service left in it, but it would be the last PC I ever bought. Why did I switch from PC to Apple?”
• Macs are just easier to use than PCs
• Apple products work well together
• Macs outlast PCs, in my experience (and in everyone else’s experience, too
• I know where to go for help with my Mac
• Buying Apple computers is more straightforward
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Macs outlast PCs, in my experience (and in everyone else’s experience, too). TFTFY.
Finally swallowed the red pill, Steven did. Welcome to the light, Steven! We’re sorry it took you so many years, but we’re glad you’re finally here!
SEE ALSO:
SAP: Apple’s Macintosh is key for any modern enterprise – February 4, 2016
IBM: Every Mac we buy is making and saving us money – October 28, 2015
Now we know why IT support hates Macs (hint: Windows PCs = job security) – October 19, 2015
IBM: Corporate Mac users need less IT support than those stuck on Windows – October 18, 2015
Just 5% of Mac users at IBM need help desk support vs. 40% of Windows PC sufferers – October 15, 2015