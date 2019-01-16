“It doesn’t matter if we buy them less often, we’re all going to continue to buy smartphones,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “The congregation of loyal iPhone users will continue to grow, which means Apple’s biggest challenge isn’t mobile – it’s Mac.”

“Apple has a huge opportunity,” Evans writes. “Over a third of all the Windows PCs on the planet are running a version of the Microsoft OS that is about to die a cold and lonely death, Windows 7.”

“Apple sold 18.21 million Macs in its 2018 financial year, generating around $25.484 billion in revenue,” Evans writes. “There are approximately 642 million PCs in use worldwide that use Windows 7, and all of these will need to be upgraded in the next 12 months.”

