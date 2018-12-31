“The premium smartphone segment represented 22% of the global smartphone market share during Q3 2018,” Pathak writes. “Close to 40 OEMs compete in the premium segment globally, out of which the top five players account for almost 89% of shipments. Apple led the global premium smartphone segment capturing 47% share of the segment, followed by Samsung (22%), Huawei (12%), vivo (5%), OPPO (5%) and Xiaomi (3%).”
“In the $800+ segment, Apple clearly dominated with 80% share during the quarter,” Pathak writes. “Going forward, we estimate that the premium smartphone segment will grow in Q4 2018 driven by a full quarter of sales of new iPhones.”
Q3 2018 Premium Smartphone Segment Competition Trends Across Price Tiers
MacDailyNews Take: Apple continues to own the premium smartphone market and the lion’s share of the smartphone industry’s profits.
The best any Android phone will ever be is nothing more than a poor man’s iPhone.
