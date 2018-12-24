“Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested Dec. 1 in Vancouver by Canadian authorities at the request of the U.S.,” Tabeta reports. “Meng, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, is suspected of misleading financial institutions about transactions in Iran that violate U.S. sanctions. The Chinese Foreign Ministry and Huawei have called the arrest wrongful, and they continue to protest against Washington and Ottawa.”
Tabeta reports, “Other companies are boycotting Apple, which is battling with Huawei for second place among the world’s smartphone producers.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is not “battling” Huawei for a place in the unit share race, a race in which Apple does not participate.
Some writers, pundits, and analysts have concocted a “race” based only on units shipped because that’s the only way they can manage to have Apple “lose.” It’s like saying Usain Bolt is a poor runner because he’s never won a 5K. Usain Bolt has never run a mile, much less 3.107 miles. He doesn’t run 5K races.
Apple doesn’t ship junk in order to inflate unit share numbers. Apple last holiday season took 86% of global handset profits. Writers, pundits, and analysts continually ignore this fact, so that they can proclaim some other company the “world’s largest” or “the smartphone leader” when they are nothing of the sort. Apple is the clear leader in smartphones, not only since they invented the smartphone which all others, including Huawei, try and fail copy, but because Apple owns the bulk of the smartphone markets profits and has owned it in dominant fashion for years.
“A machinery maker in Shenzhen, where Huawei is based, threatened to confiscate Apple devices from employees and fire those who did not comply,” Tabeta reports. “Menpad, a Shenzhen-based tech company, said it would punish employees who buy Apple products. Finally, Shenzhen Yidaheng Technology said it would fine staffers who bought iPhones the equivalent amount of their device, while other companies threaten to withhold bonuses.”
MacDailyNews Take: Chinese companies who boycott Apple are cutting off their collective nose to spite their face.
