“The ECG app, which Apple just made available two weeks ago, is only one example of the incredible promise of wearable computers for improving health and wellness,” Pressman writes. “It’s easy to imagine that the next few iterations of the Apple Watch will bring even more useful medical monitoring, perhaps by measuring blood pressure or tracking blood sugar levels.”
“But even as is, almost four years after Apple introduced its first Apple Watch, the device is hitting its stride. Using a review unit from Apple for the past few months, I’ve found the watch even more useful and capable than last year’s model. Apple Watch Series 4 has the computing power to run real apps, the ability to work well without a linked phone, and the good looks to match almost anything you’re wearing,” Pressman writes. “Walking down the street with a cellular-connected Series 4 watch, a pair of Apple’s wireless AirPod earbuds, and some of the latest apps provides an awful lot of communications, entertainment, and activity tracking capability.”
Read more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: Wear an Apple Watch each day and you’ll very likely live longer and better than if you didn’t!
