“Apple Inc.’s two largest Asian suppliers unveiled decent jumps in monthly revenue, potentially assuaging investors who fear the worst about iPhone demand,” Debby Wu reports for Bloomberg. “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. both posted a 5.6 percent rise in November sales.”

“Hon Hai’s November revenue of NT$601.4 billion ($19.5 billion) was a record for the month and takes January-November sales growth to almost 16 percent — on track for its fastest pace of annual growth in years,” Wu reports. “Apple accounts for close to half of main iPhone-assembler Hon Hai’s revenue and about a fifth of TSMC’s, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.”

“Executives at the chipmaker — a bellwether for the industry as well as an early barometer of iPhone demand — have said they expect demand for premium devices to help offset crypto-sector lethargy in the second half,” Wu reports.

