“Hon Hai’s November revenue of NT$601.4 billion ($19.5 billion) was a record for the month and takes January-November sales growth to almost 16 percent — on track for its fastest pace of annual growth in years,” Wu reports. “Apple accounts for close to half of main iPhone-assembler Hon Hai’s revenue and about a fifth of TSMC’s, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.”
“Executives at the chipmaker — a bellwether for the industry as well as an early barometer of iPhone demand — have said they expect demand for premium devices to help offset crypto-sector lethargy in the second half,” Wu reports.
MacDailyNews Take:
