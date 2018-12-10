iPhone swoon? Not so fast:

Foxconn’s Hon Hai just reported Nov sales:

• 2nd highest monthly on record

• +5.6% Y/y

• +2% M/m

• Oct+Nov +12.9% Y/y

• YTD +16%

Foxconn’s Hon Hai is now on track for the fastest annual revenue growth since 2012.

Apple has accounted for around 50% of sales throughout that time thanks to iPhone — Tim Culpan (@tculpan) December 10, 2018

In addition, Culpan reports, Apple supplier Pegatron today announced year over year revenue growth of 43.01% for November.

Wow.

Pegatron just posted stellar revenue growth for November pic.twitter.com/9HCkzKIJQp — Tim Culpan (@tculpan) December 10, 2018

