“Foxconn’s Hon Hai is now on track for the fastest annual revenue growth since 2012,” Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan has posted via Twitter. “Apple has accounted for around 50% of sales throughout that time thanks to iPhone.”
Foxconn’s Hon Hai just reported Nov sales:
• 2nd highest monthly on record
• +5.6% Y/y
• +2% M/m
• Oct+Nov +12.9% Y/y
• YTD +16%
— Tim Culpan (@tculpan) December 10, 2018
In addition, Culpan reports, Apple supplier Pegatron today announced year over year revenue growth of 43.01% for November.
Wow.
Pegatron just posted stellar revenue growth for November pic.twitter.com/9HCkzKIJQp
— Tim Culpan (@tculpan) December 10, 2018
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll just leave this here.
