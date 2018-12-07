“Broadcom Inc Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said the company’s wireless business performed better than expected due to demand for older smartphones from a North American customer,” Bloomberg reports.

“Broadcom reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday. Tan said ‘upside volumes of legacy phone generations from our North American customer’ helped the wireless division,” Bloomberg reports. “Tan didn’t mention Apple Inc by name, but the iPhone maker is Broadcom’s largest North American partner.”

“Upon releasing the latest iPhones, Apple cut the price of older models,” Bloomberg reports. “Apple sells the iPhone 7 for $449 and the iPhone 8 for $599, well below the $999 pricing of the iPhone XS.”

MacDailyNews Take: An iPhone for virtually everybody, all with handsome profit margins. YKBAID. Exit question: Could more people than we think be afraid of iPhones without Home buttons; worried that they won’t be able to use them? We know this isn’t the case, as it’s extremely intuitive home to use a modern X-class iPhone (and iPad Pro), but that doesn’t mean less savvy iPhone owners aren’t opting to stick with the Home button paradigm for one more iPhone (that’ll they’ll own for some 3 or more years).