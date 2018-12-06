“I’ve been traveling a lot the last few months, usually dragging with me my laptop and its weighty charger, as I have for years. It’s an annoying reality of working on the road. But for my last few trips, I left my laptop at home and relied solely on my 1-pound iPad Pro,” Murphy writes. “There are minor hurdles to overcome, but it’s really been quite simple.”
“After using the new iPad Pro as my main travel, living room, and office-meeting computer, I’ve generally realized that the iPad Pro really can handle just about everything I need to do,” Murphy writes. “This is not going to be the thing that replaces your work computer — if you need to crunch a ton of data, or edit videos with pixel perfection, get a Mac. But I’m not sure I can see myself buying another normal laptop in the future.”
“I don’t really care whether it’s the future of computing or what a computer actually is, philosophically (I think we all have powerful computers in our pockets these days, and many have ones our wrists, too!),” Murphy writes. “I just care that after eight years of trying, it feels like Apple has made an iPad that I actually want to use other than in a few spare minutes on the couch.”
MacDailyNews Take: Trucks and cars.
iPad Pro can replace the vast majority of people’s MacBooks because people never had an alternative to a MacBook to accomplish what they use a personal computer for: Web browsing, email, light word processing, music-video-photo storage and playback, and maybe some messaging (but they do most or all of that on their iPhones or iPhone wannabes).
Note: Obviously, we are not talking about our readership which skews heavily toward techies who use their Macs for far more than the vast majority of current personal computer users.
For the vast majority of people even a crappy low-end Windows laptop is vast overkill for what they do. Therefore, the headroom for iPad remains virtually limitless, especially as Apple’s A-Series chips, iOS and iPad apps become ever more powerful. — MacDailyNews, November 11, 2015
—
We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know… The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017
