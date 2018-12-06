“I’m sitting in a meeting with 17 other Quartz editors. Everyone else is typing away (or staring blankly) at their Apple laptops. After the meeting is over, they’ll carry these large, metal machines back to their desks, building up to tennis elbows and strained shoulders over a lifetime of office work,” Mike Murphy writes for Quartz. “I, on the other hand, have joined the future. I’m writing (and definitely paying attention to the meeting) on my new iPad Pro, a lightweight marvel that has pretty much replaced my laptop in most situations.”

“I’ve been traveling a lot the last few months, usually dragging with me my laptop and its weighty charger, as I have for years. It’s an annoying reality of working on the road. But for my last few trips, I left my laptop at home and relied solely on my 1-pound iPad Pro,” Murphy writes. “There are minor hurdles to overcome, but it’s really been quite simple.”

“After using the new iPad Pro as my main travel, living room, and office-meeting computer, I’ve generally realized that the iPad Pro really can handle just about everything I need to do,” Murphy writes. “This is not going to be the thing that replaces your work computer — if you need to crunch a ton of data, or edit videos with pixel perfection, get a Mac. But I’m not sure I can see myself buying another normal laptop in the future.”

“I don’t really care whether it’s the future of computing or what a computer actually is, philosophically (I think we all have powerful computers in our pockets these days, and many have ones our wrists, too!),” Murphy writes. “I just care that after eight years of trying, it feels like Apple has made an iPad that I actually want to use other than in a few spare minutes on the couch.”

