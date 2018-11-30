“DriveSavers [this week] announced the launch of a new consumer-facing service that’s designed to unlock iOS devices for customers who have forgotten their passcodes, been locked out after too many incorrect entry attempts, or who need to access the data on the device of a deceased family member,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“DriveSavers says it is using ‘new proprietary technology’ to recover data from a passcode-locked devices, a service that has previously been limited to law enforcement agencies and unavailable to the average consumer,” Clover reports. “It is not known what technology DriveSavers is using to access data on the device.”

“The company is able to fully unlock the iPhone and return the unlocked device to the owner, and there’s an option to back up the phone’s data to an external device. DriveSavers is not able to provide further information on its unlocking methods,” Clover reports. “The service is not inexpensive, priced around $3,900. DriveSavers is also using strict identification protocols, in some cases requesting documents that include death certificates, probate documents, court documents, and more.”

