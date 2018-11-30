“DriveSavers says it is using ‘new proprietary technology’ to recover data from a passcode-locked devices, a service that has previously been limited to law enforcement agencies and unavailable to the average consumer,” Clover reports. “It is not known what technology DriveSavers is using to access data on the device.”
“The company is able to fully unlock the iPhone and return the unlocked device to the owner, and there’s an option to back up the phone’s data to an external device. DriveSavers is not able to provide further information on its unlocking methods,” Clover reports. “The service is not inexpensive, priced around $3,900. DriveSavers is also using strict identification protocols, in some cases requesting documents that include death certificates, probate documents, court documents, and more.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, if this works Apple’s most-recent iOS versions this is a security hole that Apple will want to identify and close ASAP.
DriveSavers' announcement of the service is here.
