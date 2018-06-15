“Naturally, this feature has sent waves throughout the mobile phone forensics and law enforcement communities, as accessing iPhones may now be substantially harder, with investigators having to rush a seized phone to an unlocking device as quickly as possible. That includes GrayKey, a relatively new and increasingly popular iPhone cracking tool,” Cox and Franceschi-Bicchierai report. “But forensics experts suggest that Grayshift, the company behind the tech, is not giving up yet.”
“‘Grayshift has gone to great lengths to future proof their technology and stated that they have already defeated this security feature in the beta build. Additionally, the GrayKey has built in future capabilities that will begin to be leveraged as time goes on,’ a June email from a forensic expert who planned to meet with Grayshift, and seen by Motherboard, reads, although it is unclear from the email itself how much of this may be marketing bluff,” Cox and Franceschi-Bicchierai report. “Ryan Duff, a security researcher who has studied iPhone and is Director of Cyber Solutions at Point3 Security, told Motherboard that USB Restricted Mode is a pretty solid solution, referring to USB Restricted Mode.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like marketing bluff on the part of Grayshift to us. After all, who’s going to buy boxes from you when they’ll be far less effective in a few months? You can’t brute force if you can’t try a high number of combinations quickly.
Regardless, be sure to use long, alphanumeric passwords and, even if there is a GrayKey box on every corner, your data will remain secure.
Use at least seven characters – even longer is better – and mix numbers, letters, and symbols.
To change your password in iOS:
Settings > Face ID & Passcodes > Change Passcode > Passcode Options: Custom Alphanumeric Code
