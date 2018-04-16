“Law enforcement agencies have a new iPhone cracking tool that works with all modern iPhones and the newest versions of iOS 11, the GrayKey, designed by a company called Grayshift,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Previous reports have suggested the GrayKey can crack 4-digit passcodes in a matter of hours and 6-digit passcodes in days,” Clover reports, “but as highlighted by VICE’s Motherboard, cracking times for the GrayKey and other similar iPhone unlocking methods can potentially be even faster and 6-digit passcodes no longer offer adequate protection.”

Clover reports, “Matthew Green, assistant professor and cryptographer at John Hopkins Information Security Institute, said this morning on Twitter that with an exploit that disables Apple’s passcode-guessing protections, a 4-digit passcode is crackable in 6.5 minutes on average, while a 6-digit passcode can be calculated in 11 hours.”

Guide to iOS estimated passcode cracking times (assumes random decimal passcode + an exploit that breaks SEP throttling): 4 digits: ~13min worst (~6.5avg)

6 digits: ~22.2hrs worst (~11.1avg)

8 digits: ~92.5days worst (~46avg)

10 digits: ~9259days worst (~4629avg) — Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) April 16, 2018

