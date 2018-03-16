“In 2017, a company by the name of ‘Grayshift’ created a device called ‘GrayKey’ that successfully unlocked iPhones without knowing the passcode,” Peter Cao reports for 9to5Mac. “Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the company employs less than 50 employees, and up until this point it was unknown whether ‘GrayKey’ was a service or product. However, MalwareBytes has been able to get their hands on some photos of the device, and notes that the ‘website is protected by a portal that screens for law enforcement affiliation.'”

“The site says GrayKey is a device used in-house at local law enforcement labs and offices, vastly different than Cellebrite, the company behind the unlocking of the iPhone 5c in the San Bernardino case,” Cao reports. “It can take anywhere between 2 hours and 3 days depending on the length and complexity of the passcode.”

“It comes in two options: $15,000 and $30,000, with the former will requiring an internet connection and will geofence to that location, meaning it will not work outside of the original network,” Cao reports. “The $30,000 option will not require an internet connection and will allow unlimited attempts on unlimited devices, presumably until the security hole is patched.”

Read more, and see the photos (hint: it’s a gray box), in the full article here.