“At a conference of law-enforcement forensics officials last week, someone asked David Miles what would happen if Apple Inc. tried to ruin his business,” Robert McMillan reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Mr. Miles heads an Atlanta startup called Grayshift LLC that sells a $15,000 iPhone-unlocking box to police and other authorities in the U.S. The device’s popularity has contributed to what some forensics investigators say is a golden age of iPhone investigations and led the conference attendee to ask what Grayshift could do if Apple tried to block it. ‘That’s the question everyone’s asking,’ Mr. Miles said to muted laughter, before returning to a demonstration of how his device, called a GrayKey, could break into an iPhone and download nearly all of the data available on the device.”

“Now Apple is indeed firing back, saying Wednesday it is testing a change to its iOS mobile software that, according to people familiar with the company’s plans, could stop the GrayKey from getting into iPhones,” McMillan reports. “The company, which started selling GrayKey earlier this year, won’t discuss the Apple flaws it leverages to get onto the iPhone. But at last week’s demonstration, it was an easy process. Mr. Miles plugged an iPhone X into the GrayKey’s Lightning cable, clicked a handful of options on a management screen and the device went to work. Apple’s new software feature is designed to limit the window of opportunity for police to use the GrayKey to 60 minutes.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s new software feature is designed to limit the window of opportunity for those who use the GrayKey to 60 minutes. TFTFY. These boxes are not just in the hands of “the good guys.”

“The software feature prevents devices from accessing data on the iPhone via the Lightning port starting an hour after a phone was last unlocked,” McMillan reports. “he company has also likely included software patches that will otherwise block the GrayKey’s effectiveness, security researchers say.”

