“Now Apple is indeed firing back, saying Wednesday it is testing a change to its iOS mobile software that, according to people familiar with the company’s plans, could stop the GrayKey from getting into iPhones,” McMillan reports. “The company, which started selling GrayKey earlier this year, won’t discuss the Apple flaws it leverages to get onto the iPhone. But at last week’s demonstration, it was an easy process. Mr. Miles plugged an iPhone X into the GrayKey’s Lightning cable, clicked a handful of options on a management screen and the device went to work. Apple’s new software feature is designed to limit the window of opportunity for police to use the GrayKey to 60 minutes.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s new software feature is designed to limit the window of opportunity for those who use the GrayKey to 60 minutes. TFTFY. These boxes are not just in the hands of “the good guys.”
“The software feature prevents devices from accessing data on the iPhone via the Lightning port starting an hour after a phone was last unlocked,” McMillan reports. “he company has also likely included software patches that will otherwise block the GrayKey’s effectiveness, security researchers say.”
MacDailyNews Take: Also, use long, alphanumeric passwords and, even if there is a GrayKey box on every corner, your data will remain secure.
Use at least seven characters – even longer is better – and mix numbers, letters, and symbols.
To change your password in iOS:
Settings > Face ID & Passcodes > Change Passcode > Passcode Options: Custom Alphanumeric Code
