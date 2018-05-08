“The iOS 11.4 beta contains a new feature called USB Restricted Mode, designed to defeat physical data access by third parties — possibly with forensic firms like Grayshift and Cellebrite in mind,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“‘To improve security, for a locked iOS device to communicate with USB accessories you must connect an accessory via Lightning connector to the device while unlocked — or enter your device passcode while connected — at least once a week,’ reads Apple documentation highlighted by security firm ElcomSoft,” Fingas reports. “The feature actually made an appearance in iOS 11.3 betas, but like AirPlay 2 was removed from the finished code.”

Fingas reports, “The exact details of the hacking techniques used by Cellebrite and Grayshift’s GrayKey have been kept secret, so it’s possible they may still work after iOS 11.4 is released.”

