“‘To improve security, for a locked iOS device to communicate with USB accessories you must connect an accessory via Lightning connector to the device while unlocked — or enter your device passcode while connected — at least once a week,’ reads Apple documentation highlighted by security firm ElcomSoft,” Fingas reports. “The feature actually made an appearance in iOS 11.3 betas, but like AirPlay 2 was removed from the finished code.”
Fingas reports, “The exact details of the hacking techniques used by Cellebrite and Grayshift’s GrayKey have been kept secret, so it’s possible they may still work after iOS 11.4 is released.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Regardless, those concerned with security and privacy should use an alphanumeric passcode that’s seven characters – even longer is better – and mixes numbers, letters, and symbols.
To change your password in iOS:
Settings > Face ID & Passcodes > Change Passcode > Passcode Options: Custom Alphanumeric Code
