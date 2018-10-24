“Now, though, Apple has put up what may be an insurmountable wall,” Brewster reports. “Multiple sources familiar with the GrayKey tech tell Forbes the device can no longer break the passcodes of any iPhone running iOS 12 or above. On those devices, GrayKey can only do what’s called a ‘partial extraction,’ sources from the forensic community said. That means police using the tool can only draw out unencrypted files and some metadata, such as file sizes and folder structures.”
“Though it’s clear Apple has locked GrayShift out, no one actually knows just how the iPhone maker has done it,” Brewster reports. “Vladimir Katalov, chief of forensic tech provider Elcomsoft, bas repeatedly uncovered weaknesses in Apple technology. But he was stumped too.”
MacDailyNews Take: Want a secure and private smartphone or tablet? Only Apple delivers it with iOS-powered iPhones and iPads!
