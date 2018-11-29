“Another Wall Street firm has cut expectations for Apple amid fears of soft smartphone and overall iPhone demand,” Thomas Franck reports for CNBC. “Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley reduced his 12-month price target to $225 from $250, implying 24 percent upside over the next year.”

“Canaccord Genuity also lowered its 2019 and 2020 earnings per share estimates,” Franck reports. “It now expects EPS of $13.25 next year and $14.69 in 2020 versus $13.46 and $15.18 previously.”

Franck reports, “Walkley slashed his iPhone units sales expectations to 213 million in 2018, 208 million in 2019 and 217 million in 2020.”

Read more in the full article here.