“After nearly a week of testing the XR, I can confirm that it’s the ‘just right’ iPhone for most people,” Joanna Stern writes for The Wall Street Journal. “In fact, it has the best feature-to-price ratio of any iPhone possibly ever, and given that Apple’s lineup now has as many choices as the cereal aisle, that has never been more important.”

“Face ID is faster and more reliable than the fingerprint scanner. If you’re upgrading from an older model, you’ll get used to the lack of a home button in no time — though it may take longer to get used to the notch at the top of the phone,” Stern writes. “You really have to be looking at the XS or XS Max’s OLED screen and the XR’s LCD screens side by side to notice that the XS screens are sharper, have better contrast, deeper blacks and richer colors—even when you hold them off axis… Two screen things that were harder to get used to: the slightly bigger bezel around the screen and the lack of 3D Touch. It’s true, I thought 3D Touch was as useful as a pet rock when it was first introduced, but now it’s muscle memory to hold down on a button in Control Center to get to deeper settings.”

“On paper, the XS is a more premium product than the XR, but I don’t know who I would recommend the XS to,” Stern writes. “OK, maybe animal portraiture artists and screen obsessives. Anyone else willing to spend up to $1,450 for the top-spec iPhone XS Max is putting status over substance.”

