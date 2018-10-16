“Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks that the iPhone XR is going to be a massive smash hit for Apple — and it seems that everyone is being taken by surprise by how in-demand it is,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac.

“In a recent note to investors, Kuo increased his estimate for iPhone XR shipments for the fourth quarter by 10 percent,” Dormehl reports. “Instead of 33 to 35 million iPhone XR units over the quarter, he now thinks Apple’s suppliers will ship out 36 to 38 million units.”

“Overall, Kuo think that Apple will ship up to 83 million iPhones over the quarter,” Dormehl reports. “That’s an increase from his previous estimate of 75 to 80 million units. During the same period last year, Apple sold 77.3 million iPhones.”

MacDailyNews Take: As Apple intended. The iPhone Xr is the X-class iPhone for the masses!