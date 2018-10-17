“I usually write my review of the new iPhones about a week after I get one of the new devices, but this time around, I just kept using and trying out the different features of the iPhone. Now, I want to give you my thoughts on the iPhone XS and XS Max,” Jim Dalrymple writes for The Loop. “For me, there is a clear winner in the size comparisons to these iPhones—it’s the XS Max. The Max is the perfect iPhone for me — the bigger screen allows me to see everything I need, and I a lot of the time I don’t even need to put on my reading glasses to see everything.”

“Some people don’t like the ‘compromise’ of not having one-handed control using the iPhone Max and prefer the XS model. That’s fair, I guess, but when I look at how I use the iPhone, I don’t tend to use one hand for anything but scrolling,” Dalrymple writes. “Ultimately, the amount of time I use one hand doesn’t make up for the extra screen size I get with the Max.”

MacDailyNews Take: Exactly.

“I would like to touch on one thing — iPhone XR. I’ve heard people say that the iPhone XR will hurt sales of the XS and Max. I don’t believe that to be true. I think the majority of people that were going to buy the XS models are still going to buy those models,” Dalrymple writes. “The iPhone XR is going to bring in a whole new group of people that want a large screen iPhone but don’t want to pay the additional cost of the XS.”

