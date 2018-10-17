“Some people don’t like the ‘compromise’ of not having one-handed control using the iPhone Max and prefer the XS model. That’s fair, I guess, but when I look at how I use the iPhone, I don’t tend to use one hand for anything but scrolling,” Dalrymple writes. “Ultimately, the amount of time I use one hand doesn’t make up for the extra screen size I get with the Max.”
MacDailyNews Take: Exactly.
“I would like to touch on one thing — iPhone XR. I’ve heard people say that the iPhone XR will hurt sales of the XS and Max. I don’t believe that to be true. I think the majority of people that were going to buy the XS models are still going to buy those models,” Dalrymple writes. “The iPhone XR is going to bring in a whole new group of people that want a large screen iPhone but don’t want to pay the additional cost of the XS.”
MacDailyNews Take: Sales of the 6.1-inch iPhone Xr will be additive to iPhone sales overall, not cannibalistic of the 6.5-inch Xs Max, but the same might not be true of the 5.8-inch iPhone Xs.
em>The Xs is a tough sell, especially to those of us who have iPhone X units and extra especially to those of us who always felt the X was a bit too small (narrow). We obviously want the Max.
As for everyone else, why would the hoi polloi choose the 5.8-inch iPhone Xs when they can get the 6.1-inch iPhone Xr? They don’t know the difference between LCD and OLED, they have no idea what 3D Touch is, and it looks/works pretty much the same to them – plus it comes in colors (that they’ll immediately cover with a case; no matter, colors sell).
We have no idea who iPhone Xs is for. We’d be surprised if iPhone Xs even hits 10% of total iPhone sales. — MacDailyNews, September 17, 2018
Everyone on earth expects iPhone Xs Max to outsell iPhone Xs which, due to the existence of the Xr, has a remarkably small target market in comparison to Apple’s other new iPhones. — MacDailyNews, September 24, 2018
