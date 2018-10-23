“Apple late Monday sold out of launch day iPhone XR supply in the U.S. and beyond, with orders placed through the company’s online storefront now showing estimated delivery dates pushed out to November,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppelInsider. “The online Apple store is showing stockouts of all colors and capacities in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, the UK, the U.S. and many other countries where the device was made available for preorder last Friday. ”

“Currently, Apple’s storefront displays an estimated delivery date of Nov. 1 or ‘1 to 2 weeks,’ depending on the region,” Campbell reports. “Initial shipments are scheduled to arrive at customer doorsteps and in Apple retail stores on Oct. 26. ”

“The stockout arrives a few hours shy of four full days of iPhone XR preorder availability,” Campbell reports. “As usual, the number of units Apple managed to manufacture in the buildup to launch is unknown, though some analysts put the figure at around 12 million.”

