“Currently, Apple’s storefront displays an estimated delivery date of Nov. 1 or ‘1 to 2 weeks,’ depending on the region,” Campbell reports. “Initial shipments are scheduled to arrive at customer doorsteps and in Apple retail stores on Oct. 26. ”
“The stockout arrives a few hours shy of four full days of iPhone XR preorder availability,” Campbell reports. “As usual, the number of units Apple managed to manufacture in the buildup to launch is unknown, though some analysts put the figure at around 12 million.”
MacDailyNews Take: As expected, Apple has yet another massive hit on their hands!
As Apple intended. The iPhone Xr is the X-class iPhone for the masses! – MacDailyNews, October 16, 2018
Why would the hoi polloi choose the 5.8-inch iPhone Xs when they can get the 6.1-inch iPhone XR? They don’t know the difference between LCD and OLED, they have no idea what 3D Touch is, and it looks/works pretty much the same to them – plus it comes in colors (that they’ll immediately cover with a case; no matter, colors sell). — MacDailyNews, September 20, 2018
