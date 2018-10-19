“iPhone XR pre-orders kicked off at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, and just a half hour after orders went live, some colors started selling out and became unavailable for launch day delivery in the United States,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

Less than an hour after pre-orders began, Clover reported, “Some yellow and PRODUCT(RED) iPhone XR models from T-Mobile won’t ship out for one to two weeks, delivering in November instead of on October 26. In the UK, iPhone XR supply is also starting to slowly sell out, with coral and yellow models starting to list a one to two week delivery estimate.”

“Apple did not provide SIM-free models of the iPhone XR for pre-order in the United States, which typically means that supplies are not quite as strong as Apple would like. SIM-free models are, however, available in other countries around the world,” Clover reports. “Curiously, Apple has also not provided iPhone XR cases for the new device, which is unusual as new iPhone releases are typically accompanied by matching cases. iPhone XR press releases in some countries mentioned that Apple would debut a clear case for the iPhone XR to show off the colors of the device, but no such case is available as of yet. ”

MacDailyNews Note: Currently, in the U.S., we’re still only seeing “Ships: 1–2 weeks” for some T-Mobile models. All of the Verizon and AT&T models are stating delivery on October 26th, the first day of availability, so Apple’s initial supplies are holding up so far.