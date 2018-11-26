“My Apple iPhone XR arrived on 26 October… and after a few days I figured I would keep it for the required 30 days and jump to the iPhone XS since I loved the iPhone X form facto,” Matthew Miller writes for ZDNet. “It turns out that the iPhone XR may be the perfect iOS device for me and I have no plans to visit T-Mobile to switch it out.”

“Given that the iPhone XR is $250 and $350 less than the iPhone XS and XS Max, respectively, there are bound to be areas where it lags behind these two devices,” Miller writes.

These areas include: Display technology and lower resolution, cellular reception, lack of 3D Touch, less dust/water resistance, and no second rear camera.

“We may not have expected to see that the iPhone XR actually beats the iPhone XS and XS Max in a few areas, but if these are important to you then you may want to choose the XR as well,” Miller writes.

These areas include: Lower price, longer battery life (due to lower resolution display), 128GB storage option, and colors.

Miller writes, “For me personally, the enhancements outweigh the compromises and the iPhone XR is my favorite of the three new iPhones launched in late 2018.”

