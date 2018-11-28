“The iPhone XR, which costs $749, was announced alongside two other models, the iPhone XS and XS Max, which start at $999,” Nellis reports. “The XR brings many key features of those phones to a lower price point, and analysts widely viewed it as Apple’s effort to bring facial recognition unlocking and its newest processing chip to a wider set of buyers.”
“Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of product marketing, told Reuters that the iPhone XR is currently Apple’s ‘most mainstream product and our most popular iPhone,'” Nellis reports. “‘Since the iPhone XR became available, it’s been the best-selling iPhone each and every day that it’s been on sale,’ Joswiak told Reuters.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As expected.
As Apple intended. The iPhone XR is the X-class iPhone for the masses! – MacDailyNews, October 16, 2018
Why would the hoi polloi choose the 5.8-inch iPhone XS when they can get the 6.1-inch iPhone XR? They don’t know the difference between LCD and OLED, they have no idea what 3D Touch is, and it looks/works pretty much the same to them – plus it comes in colors (that they’ll immediately cover with a case; no matter, colors sell). — MacDailyNews, September 20, 2018
