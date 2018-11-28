“Apple Inc’s iPhone XR has been the company’s best-selling iPhone model every day since it went on sale in mid-October, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters.

“The iPhone XR, which costs $749, was announced alongside two other models, the iPhone XS and XS Max, which start at $999,” Nellis reports. “The XR brings many key features of those phones to a lower price point, and analysts widely viewed it as Apple’s effort to bring facial recognition unlocking and its newest processing chip to a wider set of buyers.”

“Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of product marketing, told Reuters that the iPhone XR is currently Apple’s ‘most mainstream product and our most popular iPhone,'” Nellis reports. “‘Since the iPhone XR became available, it’s been the best-selling iPhone each and every day that it’s been on sale,’ Joswiak told Reuters.”



