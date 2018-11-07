“Apple made some big claims about the A12X during its presentation announcing the product: that it has twice the graphics performance of the A10X; that it has 90 percent faster multi-core performance than its predecessor; that it matches the GPU power of the Xbox One S game console with no fan and at a fraction of the size; that it has 1,000 times faster graphics performance than the original iPad released eight years ago; that it’s faster than 92 percent of all portable PCs,” Axon reports. “Even the platform’s biggest detractors recognize that the company is leading the market when it comes to mobile CPU and GPU performance — not by a little, but by a lot. It’s all done on custom silicon designed within Apple — a different approach than that taken by any mainstream Android or Windows device.”
“But not every consumer — even the ‘professional’ target consumer of the iPad Pro — really groks the fact this gap is so big. How is this possible? What does this architecture actually look like? Why is Apple doing this, and how did it get here?” Axon reports. “After the hardware announcements last week, Ars sat down with Anand Shimpi from Hardware Technologies at Apple and Apple’s Senior VP of Marketing Phil Schiller to ask.”
Read more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Little Intel should be very afraid.
SEE ALSO:
iPad Pro video editing performance takes less than one-third of the time vs. MacBook Pro – November 7, 2018
What Apple’s iPad Pro enables matters more than what it replaces – November 7, 2018
New iPad Pro benchmarks blow away Windows PCs – November 5, 2018
Laptop Mag reviews Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro: ‘The most powerful mobile device ever made’ – November 5, 2018
The Verge reviews the new iPad Pro: Apple’s approach to iOS is holding back powerful hardware in serious ways – November 5, 2018
John Gruber reviews Apple’s new iPad Pro: ‘A better value than any MacBook Apple has ever made’ – November 5, 2018
Apple iPad Pro’s A12X chip has no real rivals; it delivers performance unseen on Android tablets – November 1, 2018