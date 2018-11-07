“LaptopMag got their hands on the latest iPad Pro, and a Geekbench 4 run shows the 12.9-inch model got a multi-core score of 17,995, which is away above the 14,180 points that the Dell XPS 13 scored with its Core i7 processor, and also considerably more than the score of 13,025 that the Core i5-fueled Surface Pro 6 obtained,” Sohail reports.
“When it comes to video editing, Apple has hit it out of the park with its latest tablet. It took the iPad Pro just 7 minutes and 47 seconds to transcode a 4K clip to 1080p in the Adobe Rush appd,” Sohail reports. “The runner-up was none other than Apple’s own latest-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, which got the job done in 25 minutes and 53 seconds. On the other hand, the Dell XPS 13 completed the task in 31 minutes and 3 seconds, while the Surface Pro 6 got done in 31 minutes and 54 seconds.”
MacDailyNews Take: Behold Apple’s vertical integration vs. Intel’s interminable stagnation.
