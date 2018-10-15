“The Mail stationery templates are gone,” Rosenzweig writes. “Cover Flow view has been replaced with Gallery View in the Finder. Integration with Facebook and other social networks is gone, most likely for privacy reasons.”
“Back to My Mac has been retired, but all sharing functions like Screen Sharing and File Sharing remain,” Rosenzweig writes. “Warnings that 32-bit apps will soon no longer work with macOS are just warnings, however. Those old apps still work in Mojave.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Thanks, Apple!
Apple should excise the Facebook cancer from being included by default in their products. If users want to add Facebook to their sharing capabilities, they should be able to do so, but Zuckerberg’s POS privacy-trampling perversion should not the built into Apple’s products as it is wholly incompatible with Apple’s unwavering stance on protecting users’ privacy. – MacDailyNews, April 2, 2018
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s macOS Mojave removes integration with third-party internet accounts like Facebook – June 6, 2018
How to remove third-party accounts like Facebook from your Mac – May 4, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg blasts Apple CEO Cook’s criticism of Facebook as ‘extremely glib and not at all aligned with the truth’ – April 2, 2018