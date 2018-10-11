“Today is World Sight Day, and that got me thinking,” David Pogue writes for Yahoo Finance. “A few years ago, backstage at a conference, I spotted a young blind woman using her phone. The phone was speaking everything her finger touched on the screen, allowing her to tear through her apps. My jaw hit the floor. After years of practice, she had cranked the voice’s speed so high, I couldn’t understand a word it was saying.”

“And here’s the kicker: She could do all of this with the screen turned off,” Pogue writes. “Her phone’s battery lasted forever.”

“Ever since that day, I’ve been like a kid at a magic show. I’ve wanted to know how it’s done,” Pogue writes. “I finally got my chance. Joseph Danowsky offered to spend a morning with me, showing me the ropes.”

Read more in the full article – recommended – here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s accessibility features are simply unmatched. They’re light years ahead of would-be rivals.

