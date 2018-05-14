“Ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day this Thursday, which focuses on making technology more usable for people with disabilities, Apple sought to highlight the work its been doing in recent years to benefit people like Pruitt by building more capabilities into its devices,” Rubin reports. “‘Every year we try to add in new things. We do look at how can we make it slightly better year over year,’ Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s director of global accessibility policy and initiatives, said about the company’s work on its iOS and MacOS operating systems.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s accessibility features are simply unmatched. They’re light years ahead of would-be rivals.
