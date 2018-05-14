“Austin Pruitt, a two-time US Paralympian, walked me over to a racing wheelchair that he set up for a stationary workout routine,” Ben Fox Rubin reports for CNET. “Pruitt has cerebral palsy from the knees down, which forces him to walk slowly, but he’s able to compete on the world stage by racing in a wheelchair. He said he used to set up a bunch of trackers on his chair to log his workouts, but now uses just an Apple Watch instead.”

“Ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day this Thursday, which focuses on making technology more usable for people with disabilities, Apple sought to highlight the work its been doing in recent years to benefit people like Pruitt by building more capabilities into its devices,” Rubin reports. “‘Every year we try to add in new things. We do look at how can we make it slightly better year over year,’ Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s director of global accessibility policy and initiatives, said about the company’s work on its iOS and MacOS operating systems.”

