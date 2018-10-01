“The US Justice Department on Sunday sued California to force it to abandon a law, passed earlier in the day, to protect ‘net neutrality’ aimed at requiring all online data to be treated equally,” AFP reports.

“On Sunday California Governor Jerry Brown signed a law that re-established net neutrality in his state,” AFP reports. “‘Under the Constitution, states do not regulate interstate commerce — the federal government does. Once again the California legislature has enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy,’ Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. ‘We are confident that we will prevail in this case — because the facts are on our side,’ Sessions said.”

“FCC Chairman Ajit Pai described California’s law as illegal and bad for consumers,” AFP reports. “A number of other US states would also like to implement their own rules to protect net neutrality, although the FCC’s decision clearly forbids such moves. As a result, the Trump administration wants to make an example of California.”

