“On Sunday California Governor Jerry Brown signed a law that re-established net neutrality in his state,” AFP reports. “‘Under the Constitution, states do not regulate interstate commerce — the federal government does. Once again the California legislature has enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy,’ Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. ‘We are confident that we will prevail in this case — because the facts are on our side,’ Sessions said.”
“FCC Chairman Ajit Pai described California’s law as illegal and bad for consumers,” AFP reports. “A number of other US states would also like to implement their own rules to protect net neutrality, although the FCC’s decision clearly forbids such moves. As a result, the Trump administration wants to make an example of California.”
MacDailyNews Take: 50 states each with different laws is not the right way to go about this.
As we wrote last December regarding the call by U.S. Senator John Thune (R-SD) for Congress to pass ‘net neutrality’ legislation:
There is a right way and a wrong way to do things. The former is harder, but lasting; the latter is quicker, but ephemeral.
Real net neutrality legislation is the solution to the FCC/FTC regulatory seesaw.
