“Google is responding to criticism this week over its recent change to Chrome login behavior,” Tom Warren reports for The Verge. “Security experts criticized Google for automatically forcing Chrome users to log into the browser if they signed into Gmail on the web”

“You typically choose to sign into Chrome itself if you want to sync bookmarks, passwords, and browsing history between devices. While Google claims sync isn’t automatically enabled, the change has been interpreted as a method to trick users into inadvertently sharing more data. Google is now offering more control over the changes,” Warren reports. “In a blog post entitled ‘Product updates based on your feedback,’ Chrome product manager Zach Koch explains that Google is responding to the criticisms with some changes in Chrome 70. Google is adding a new control to disable the automatic Chrome sign in. Despite the control, it appears the automatic Chrome sign in (when you sign into Gmail on the web) will still be the default behavior.”

