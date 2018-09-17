“For those who eagerly watched the 2017 iPhone X release event last September 12, there is somewhat of an elephant in the room that Apple has so far refused to address: the AirPower wireless charging mat that it unveiled at the event with a promise of a 2018 release date,” Sonny Dickson blogs eponymously.

“We have managed to obtain several pieces of exclusive information that shed some light on what challenges Apple is currently facing with the project,” Dickson writes. “According to our sources, the broad feeling of many working the project at Apple is that the device may be doomed to failure, and may not be viable at all unless significant advancements can be made.”

“Apple has, for now, scrubbed almost every mention of the wireless charging device from their website, suggesting that the product will either be canceled, dramatically delayed, or taken back to the drawing board with an all new design that would have a different appearance than the one Apple showed us at the 2017 iPhone X event,” Dickson writes. “Here are some of the key issues causing the most significant hurdles, as verified by multiple internal sources.”

• Heat management

• Buggy inter-device communication, as well as charging activation and issues with charging speed, and overall accuracy of charge levels.

• Mechanical and interference issues



Read more in the full article here.