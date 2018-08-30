“While Trump may love to tweet, he’s not really a big computer user,” Leswing reports. “‘He doesn’t use a computer,’ New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on Twitter.”
“Trump used to criticize Apple during the presidential campaign, but since the election he’s dined with CEO Tim Cook and has praised the company’s announcement that it plans to spend hundreds of billions in the United States on suppliers and other expenses,” Leswing reports.
“In addition to ‘the flat one,’ he uses two iPhones, one specifically for Twitter and news, and one for making phone calls,” Leswing reports. “Before he became president, he tweeted using an unsecured Android phone made by Samsung.”
MacDailyNews Take: So, President Trump is officially all-Apple. Wonder if his iPad and iPhones’ search engine have been switched off Google to Yahoo, Bing, or DuckDuckGo?
To adjust your search engine in iOS: Settings > Safari > Search Engine.
