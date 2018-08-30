“President Donald Trump uses an iPad to read,” Kif Leswing reports for Business Insider. “He calls it ‘the flat one,’ according to a tweet from ABC News’ Tara Palmeri.”

“While Trump may love to tweet, he’s not really a big computer user,” Leswing reports. “‘He doesn’t use a computer,’ New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on Twitter.”

“Trump used to criticize Apple during the presidential campaign, but since the election he’s dined with CEO Tim Cook and has praised the company’s announcement that it plans to spend hundreds of billions in the United States on suppliers and other expenses,” Leswing reports.

“In addition to ‘the flat one,’ he uses two iPhones, one specifically for Twitter and news, and one for making phone calls,” Leswing reports. “Before he became president, he tweeted using an unsecured Android phone made by Samsung.”

sometimes Trump reads things on a iPad that he calls "the flat one" https://t.co/ZnbWRRSXY4 — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) August 28, 2018

