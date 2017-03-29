According to Dan Scavino, White House Director of Social Media, President Trump has now switched from some random unsecured Android phone (possibly a Samsung Galaxy model) to a real Apple iPhone.

Apple iPhones are more secure than Android phones. In fact, earlier this month, it was reported that 36 widely-used Android devices shipped with malware preinstalled. Numerous Samsung Galaxy phones populate that list of malware-infested iPhone knockoffs.

For years on Twitter, the 45th president extolled the Samsung’s large phone displays in the years when Apple hadn’t yet made — and was, frankly, years late — to making iPhones with larger displays (iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, finally released in September 2014).

Now, though, the U.S. President’s smartphone offers security and privacy because it’s a real Apple iPhone, not a knockoff wannabe. It’s also from an American company, as opposed to one based in South Korea.