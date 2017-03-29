Apple iPhones are more secure than Android phones. In fact, earlier this month, it was reported that 36 widely-used Android devices shipped with malware preinstalled. Numerous Samsung Galaxy phones populate that list of malware-infested iPhone knockoffs.For years on Twitter, the 45th president extolled the Samsung’s large phone displays in the years when Apple hadn’t yet made — and was, frankly, years late — to making iPhones with larger displays (iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, finally released in September 2014).
Now, though, the U.S. President’s smartphone offers security and privacy because it’s a real Apple iPhone, not a knockoff wannabe. It’s also from an American company, as opposed to one based in South Korea.
MacDailyNews Take: If it isn’t an iPhone, it isn’t an iPhone.
Anyone who values their security and privacy would be foolish to use any device that fails to sport the Apple logo. — MacDailyNews, March 22, 2016
